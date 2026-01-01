Vi Nguyen Director, Engineering Partner and Head of Delivery - Energy, Utilities & Public Sector

As a seasoned leader in Software Delivery with over 20 years of experience, Vi Nguyen excels in driving excellence in project execution and client satisfaction. She specializes in building and leading high-performing teams within the Public Sector, ensuring top-tier service for clients and consistently delivering impactful results. Vi is dedicated to achieving ambitious strategic goals by empowering talent, fostering collaborative and high-impact environments, and aligning closely with the missions of government agencies.

Prior to joining Thoughtworks, Vi held leadership roles with customers and clients across corporate financial services, travel, and hospitality. She has also led efforts in digital and agile transformation initiatives.