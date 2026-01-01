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Tobias Soffner

Tobias Soffner

Product Strategist

Based in our Customer Experience, Product & Design service line, I’m a Product Strategist working on innovation, service design and AI transformation. I help organizations turn new ideas and emerging technologies into products, services and ways of working that create real value. I’m particularly interested in the intersection of product, technology and organizational design.

 

I also coordinate our agentic AI catalyst program with ISVs across EMEA, working with technology partners to explore how agentic AI can reshape products, platforms and business operations. Based in our Hamburg and London offices, I balance my passion for technology and building better digital products with life as a father of two small kids and nurturing a record collection.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.