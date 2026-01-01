Tobias Soffner Product Strategist

Based in our Customer Experience, Product & Design service line, I’m a Product Strategist working on innovation, service design and AI transformation. I help organizations turn new ideas and emerging technologies into products, services and ways of working that create real value. I’m particularly interested in the intersection of product, technology and organizational design.

I also coordinate our agentic AI catalyst program with ISVs across EMEA, working with technology partners to explore how agentic AI can reshape products, platforms and business operations. Based in our Hamburg and London offices, I balance my passion for technology and building better digital products with life as a father of two small kids and nurturing a record collection.