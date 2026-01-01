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Thiago Gregorio

Tech Principal

With over 20 years of experience in the tech industry, I have held a range of roles, including full-stack developer, data engineer, tech lead, solutions architect and executive advisor. I combine deep technical expertise with a people-focused leadership approach, helping teams solve complex problems, deliver high-quality software and translate business needs into effective technology solutions.

 

I'm particularly interested in AI-first software delivery, engineering excellence and rethinking how teams build software in an AI-driven world, while fostering environments where people can grow, collaborate and make a meaningful impact.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.