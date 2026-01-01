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Thiago Gregorio

Tech Principal

With over 20 years of experience in the tech industry, I have held a range of roles, including full-stack developer, data engineer, tech lead, solutions architect and executive advisor. I combine deep technical expertise with a people-focused leadership approach, helping teams solve complex problems, deliver high-quality software and translate business needs into effective technology solutions.

 

I'm particularly interested in AI-first software delivery, engineering excellence and rethinking how teams build software in an AI-driven world, while fostering environments where people can grow, collaborate and make a meaningful impact.