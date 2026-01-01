Shodhan Sheth Enterprise Modernization, Platforms & Cloud Lead

I’m fascinated by what you can achieve through lean and agile techniques that combine technology, people, processes and culture. I joined Thoughtworks in India as a Consultant in 2007, and have also worked with our clients in the UK and North America. I am proud to have helped many of them to transform their businesses through technology.

In 2020 I was appointed Enterprise Modernization, Platform & Cloud Lead for Thoughtworks UK, where I focus on building a specialist team to support our clients with their biggest challenges.

I live in London.