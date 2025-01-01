Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Insights Back
Image of Maire Neves

Maire Neves

Engineering Director for the LATAM Region

Joining Thoughtworks seven years ago in Recife, Brazil, I embarked on a trajectory of increasing responsibility within project delivery, advancing through roles such as project manager, delivery principal, and delivery director. These roles provided a strong foundation in effective project execution. In 2023, I broadened my scope to encompass operational leadership as the regional leader for the DAMO service line in LATAM for two years. My recent appointment as engineering director and partner for the local LATAM market allows me to bring my solid and wide-ranging experience, accumulated over nearly 30 years in the IT market, to drive impactful results. I am a resident of Rio de Janeiro, where my daughter is pursuing her medical education.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.