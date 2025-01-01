Maire Neves Engineering Director for the LATAM Region

Joining Thoughtworks seven years ago in Recife, Brazil, I embarked on a trajectory of increasing responsibility within project delivery, advancing through roles such as project manager, delivery principal, and delivery director. These roles provided a strong foundation in effective project execution. In 2023, I broadened my scope to encompass operational leadership as the regional leader for the DAMO service line in LATAM for two years. My recent appointment as engineering director and partner for the local LATAM market allows me to bring my solid and wide-ranging experience, accumulated over nearly 30 years in the IT market, to drive impactful results. I am a resident of Rio de Janeiro, where my daughter is pursuing her medical education.

