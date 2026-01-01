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Shunfa Xu, Thoughtworks

Shunfa Xu

Technical Product Manager

I'm a Lead Product Manager based in Mountain View, California. I spent the early part of my career developing full-stack applications but have since transitioned into product leadership, specializing in translating complex business problems into elegant technical solutions, from microservices and AI-driven search intelligence to cloud modernizations.

 

I am also the co-translator of Collaborative Product Design and an active contributor to the open-source community.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.