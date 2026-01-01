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Shunfa Xu, Thoughtworks

Shunfa Xu

Technical Product Manager

I'm a Lead Product Manager based in Mountain View, California. I spent the early part of my career developing full-stack applications but have since transitioned into product leadership, specializing in translating complex business problems into elegant technical solutions, from microservices and AI-driven search intelligence to cloud modernizations.

 

I am also the co-translator of Collaborative Product Design and an active contributor to the open-source community.