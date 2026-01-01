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SG Kartik

Senior Consultant - Developer

With 8 years of experience in software development, I specialize in building scalable applications and delivering solutions for complex business requirements. I have led small-scale deliveries as well as contributed to the development of large-scale enterprise applications, with a strong focus on the .NET ecosystem and emerging AI technologies.


I contribute extensively across both leadership and development, driving teams towards faster and more effective delivery while maintaining a strong focus on engineering quality. I enjoy taking on challenging problems, working collaboratively with teams and fostering a progressive mindset that encourages continuous improvement, innovation and ownership.

 

Skills:

 

  • Backend technologies: .NET Core, C#, SQL Server.
 
  • Architectural foundations: Event-driven systems, Domain-Driven Design (DDD), scalable and distributed application architecture.
 
  • Cloud technologies: AWS, Azure.

 

  • Artificial intelligence: Prompt Engineering, Custom Agents and Skills, BMAD and Spec-Driven Development.
 
  • Development & leadership: Technical leadership, solution design, team collaboration, delivery acceleration and mentoring.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.