SG Kartik Senior Consultant - Developer

With 8 years of experience in software development, I specialize in building scalable applications and delivering solutions for complex business requirements. I have led small-scale deliveries as well as contributed to the development of large-scale enterprise applications, with a strong focus on the .NET ecosystem and emerging AI technologies.



I contribute extensively across both leadership and development, driving teams towards faster and more effective delivery while maintaining a strong focus on engineering quality. I enjoy taking on challenging problems, working collaboratively with teams and fostering a progressive mindset that encourages continuous improvement, innovation and ownership.

Skills:

Backend technologies: .NET Core, C#, SQL Server.

Architectural foundations: Event-driven systems, Domain-Driven Design (DDD), scalable and distributed application architecture.



Cloud technologies: AWS, Azure.



Artificial intelligence: Prompt Engineering, Custom Agents and Skills, BMAD and Spec-Driven Development.

