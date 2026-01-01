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Ask Tai
Ask Tai
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I'm a Solution Architect at Thoughtworks with over a decade of experience in the technology industry. Passionate about innovation and technological excellence, I'm dedicated to helping companies develop cutting-edge products. With a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, I specialize in Distributed Systems Architecture and DevOps, with a core mission to deliver technological excellence through a strong emphasis on evolutionary architecture and performance.

 

I bring solid experience in building robust and scalable distributed systems using modern architectural principles. I also have extensive expertise spanning infrastructure, DevOps, Solution Architecture and the Azure cloud ecosystem. I thrive in Agile environments, consistently applying industry best practices and standards to deliver resilient, high-performing solutions for my clients.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.