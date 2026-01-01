I'm a Solution Architect at Thoughtworks with over a decade of experience in the technology industry. Passionate about innovation and technological excellence, I'm dedicated to helping companies develop cutting-edge products. With a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, I specialize in Distributed Systems Architecture and DevOps, with a core mission to deliver technological excellence through a strong emphasis on evolutionary architecture and performance.

I bring solid experience in building robust and scalable distributed systems using modern architectural principles. I also have extensive expertise spanning infrastructure, DevOps, Solution Architecture and the Azure cloud ecosystem. I thrive in Agile environments, consistently applying industry best practices and standards to deliver resilient, high-performing solutions for my clients.