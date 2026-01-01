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Prabina Pani

Lead Consultant

I am a Lead Consultant at Thoughtworks with more than a decade of enterprise software experience architecting distributed platforms, big data pipelines and full-stack solutions.

I have led cross-functional engineering teams in delivering cloud-native microservices, robust data engineering platforms and autonomous Agentic systems. A staunch practitioner of Extreme Programming (XP) and Test-Driven Development (TDD), I bridge business requirements and technical execution to deliver high-availability, resilient systems across multi-cloud environments.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.