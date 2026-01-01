Prabina Pani Lead Consultant

I am a Lead Consultant at Thoughtworks with more than a decade of enterprise software experience architecting distributed platforms, big data pipelines and full-stack solutions.



I have led cross-functional engineering teams in delivering cloud-native microservices, robust data engineering platforms and autonomous Agentic systems. A staunch practitioner of Extreme Programming (XP) and Test-Driven Development (TDD), I bridge business requirements and technical execution to deliver high-availability, resilient systems across multi-cloud environments.