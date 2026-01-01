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Piyush Sonawane

Consultant Developer
Pronouns: He / Him

I’m passionate about building scalable software and AI systems that solve real-world problems. I joined Thoughtworks in October 2025 as a Consultant Developer, where I work with the AI/Works platform team. My experience spans full-stack development, and more recently, I’ve been focusing on Generative AI, with hands-on experience in RAG, AI agents, workflow automation, and integrating AI solutions into enterprise applications. I’m particularly interested in the intersection of software engineering and AI, with a focus on building reliable and production-ready solutions. I’m based in Bengaluru, India, and I enjoy continuously learning, attending tech conferences, and exploring and researching emerging technologies and new ideas in AI. Beyond AI, I like travelling and exploring new places.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.