Piyush Sonawane Consultant Developer

I’m passionate about building scalable software and AI systems that solve real-world problems. I joined Thoughtworks in October 2025 as a Consultant Developer, where I work with the AI/Works platform team. My experience spans full-stack development, and more recently, I’ve been focusing on Generative AI, with hands-on experience in RAG, AI agents, workflow automation, and integrating AI solutions into enterprise applications. I’m particularly interested in the intersection of software engineering and AI, with a focus on building reliable and production-ready solutions. I’m based in Bengaluru, India, and I enjoy continuously learning, attending tech conferences, and exploring and researching emerging technologies and new ideas in AI. Beyond AI, I like travelling and exploring new places.