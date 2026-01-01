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Pallavi Sinha

AI/works Research Engineer

With experience across Data Engineering and AI, I enjoy building innovative solutions to complex engineering challenges. My work has involved designing and implementing data platforms, developing AI-powered capabilities and exploring emerging technologies through research and experimentation.

 

Driven by curiosity and a passion for continuous learning, I enjoy combining analytical thinking with hands-on engineering to explore new ideas and build practical, scalable solutions. I share my learnings through technical writing and open-source contributions. I have also spoken at technology conferences, including XConf, sharing insights from my work and experience.

  • Artificial intelligence: Large language models (LLMs), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), AI agents, multi-agent systems, context engineering, knowledge graphs, and model evaluation and benchmarking.
 
  • Data engineering: Distributed data processing, ETL/ELT pipeline, incremental processing, dimensional data modeling and data transformation.

 

  • Data architecture: Medallion Lakehouse architecture, data mesh principles, domain-driven data products.
 
  • Cloud: Microsoft Azure and AWS.
 
  • Data governance and quality: Data governance, data lineage, data quality validation and data observability.
 
  • Programming and databases: Python, SQL, PySpark, relational databases and graph databases.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.