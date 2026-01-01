Pallavi Sinha AI/works Research Engineer

With experience across Data Engineering and AI, I enjoy building innovative solutions to complex engineering challenges. My work has involved designing and implementing data platforms, developing AI-powered capabilities and exploring emerging technologies through research and experimentation.



Driven by curiosity and a passion for continuous learning, I enjoy combining analytical thinking with hands-on engineering to explore new ideas and build practical, scalable solutions. I share my learnings through technical writing and open-source contributions. I have also spoken at technology conferences, including XConf, sharing insights from my work and experience.





Artificial intelligence: Large language models (LLMs), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), AI agents, multi-agent systems, context engineering, knowledge graphs, and model evaluation and benchmarking.



Data engineering: Distributed data processing, ETL/ELT pipeline, incremental processing, dimensional data modeling and data transformation.



Data architecture: Medallion Lakehouse architecture, data mesh principles, domain-driven data products.



Cloud: Microsoft Azure and AWS.



Data governance and quality: Data governance, data lineage, data quality validation and data observability.

