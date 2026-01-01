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Mike Tiffany

Mike Tiffany

Principal Consultant

I am a product leader who turns complexity into clear decisions about what to build, simplify or stop. Over more than 10 years in senior consultancy roles, most recently at Thoughtworks, I have shaped product strategy with C-suite and board-level stakeholders across the UK, Europe and Australia.

 

I work across healthcare, the public sector, media, travel, retail and manufacturing, alongside engineering-led delivery teams. My experience includes defining product vision and roadmaps, taking a government service through formal GDS governance to Live, and running innovation programmes that produce durable strategic bets. I have also held in-house leadership roles in FTSE 100 and public sector organizations, including leading a 20+ person design and research function. That experience underpins a design-led approach to product strategy.

 

Skills:

 

  • Product strategy 

     

  • Product vision and roadmapping 

     

  • AI product strategy 

     

  • Portfolio prioritization 

     

  • Proposition development 

     

  • Innovation 

     

  • Design-led discovery

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.