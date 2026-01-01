Mike Tiffany Principal Consultant

I am a product leader who turns complexity into clear decisions about what to build, simplify or stop. Over more than 10 years in senior consultancy roles, most recently at Thoughtworks, I have shaped product strategy with C-suite and board-level stakeholders across the UK, Europe and Australia.

I work across healthcare, the public sector, media, travel, retail and manufacturing, alongside engineering-led delivery teams. My experience includes defining product vision and roadmaps, taking a government service through formal GDS governance to Live, and running innovation programmes that produce durable strategic bets. I have also held in-house leadership roles in FTSE 100 and public sector organizations, including leading a 20+ person design and research function. That experience underpins a design-led approach to product strategy.

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