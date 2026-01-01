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Manisha Jagdale

Manisha Jagdale

Principal Consultant | Delivery & Transformation Leader
Pronouns: She / Her

As a Principal Consultant at Thoughtworks, I help organisations turn AI ambition into measurable business value. My focus is on enabling businesses to move beyond experimentation and build the governance, delivery capabilities and operating models needed to scale AI responsibly and effectively.

 

With two decades of experience leading complex technology and transformation programmes, I have worked across industries including sports technology, retail, public sector, automotive and publishing. My expertise spans enterprise modernisation, platform transformation and large-scale technology delivery.

 

I am passionate about connecting business strategy with engineering execution, navigating complexity, building high-performing teams and delivering sustainable outcomes. Through my work and writing, I explore what it takes to scale AI successfully in the enterprise—balancing innovation, governance, execution excellence and measurable business impact.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.