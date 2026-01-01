Manisha Jagdale Principal Consultant | Delivery & Transformation Leader

As a Principal Consultant at Thoughtworks, I help organisations turn AI ambition into measurable business value. My focus is on enabling businesses to move beyond experimentation and build the governance, delivery capabilities and operating models needed to scale AI responsibly and effectively.

With two decades of experience leading complex technology and transformation programmes, I have worked across industries including sports technology, retail, public sector, automotive and publishing. My expertise spans enterprise modernisation, platform transformation and large-scale technology delivery.

I am passionate about connecting business strategy with engineering execution, navigating complexity, building high-performing teams and delivering sustainable outcomes. Through my work and writing, I explore what it takes to scale AI successfully in the enterprise—balancing innovation, governance, execution excellence and measurable business impact.