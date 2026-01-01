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Lorena Bastos

Infrastructure support engineer

I am a cloud engineering professional specializing in infrastructure, DevOps and site reliability engineering (SRE). I have contributed to projects focused on cloud infrastructure, observability, monitoring, automation and system reliability, helping build scalable, resilient and secure environments.

 

I am passionate about automation, continuous improvement and leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency. I am committed to continuously expanding my technical expertise and exploring innovative solutions to complex infrastructure challenges.



Key skills:

 

  • Cloud & infrastructure: AWS, Azure, GCP, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Terraform.



  • DevOps & automation: Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, ArgoCD, Python, Bash, YAML.

 

  • Observability & SRE: Datadog, Prometheus, Grafana, monitoring, alerting, incident management, troubleshooting, chaos-engineering.

 

  • AIOps & AI-driven operations: AI-assisted incident analysis, anomaly detection, intelligent alerting, root cause analysis, predictive monitoring and operational automation.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.