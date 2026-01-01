Lorena Bastos Infrastructure support engineer

I am a cloud engineering professional specializing in infrastructure, DevOps and site reliability engineering (SRE). I have contributed to projects focused on cloud infrastructure, observability, monitoring, automation and system reliability, helping build scalable, resilient and secure environments.

I am passionate about automation, continuous improvement and leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency. I am committed to continuously expanding my technical expertise and exploring innovative solutions to complex infrastructure challenges.







Key skills:

Cloud & infrastructure: AWS, Azure, GCP, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Terraform.







DevOps & automation: Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, ArgoCD, Python, Bash, YAML.





Observability & SRE: Datadog, Prometheus, Grafana, monitoring, alerting, incident management, troubleshooting, chaos-engineering.



