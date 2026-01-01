Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back

Lorena Bastos

Infrastructure support engineer

I am a cloud engineering professional specializing in infrastructure, DevOps and site reliability engineering (SRE). I have contributed to projects focused on cloud infrastructure, observability, monitoring, automation and system reliability, helping build scalable, resilient and secure environments.

 

I am passionate about automation, continuous improvement and leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency. I am committed to continuously expanding my technical expertise and exploring innovative solutions to complex infrastructure challenges.



Key skills:

 

  • Cloud & infrastructure: AWS, Azure, GCP, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Terraform.



  • DevOps & automation: Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, ArgoCD, Python, Bash, YAML.

 

  • Observability & SRE: Datadog, Prometheus, Grafana, monitoring, alerting, incident management, troubleshooting, chaos-engineering.

 

  • AIOps & AI-driven operations: AI-assisted incident analysis, anomaly detection, intelligent alerting, root cause analysis, predictive monitoring and operational automation.