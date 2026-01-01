Lucky Bajaj Senior Consultant

With 8+ years across insurance, healthcare and enterprise SaaS, I work at the intersection of product management and business analysis on large enterprise programs. My core interest is the messy middle of delivery: how requirements travel from a stakeholder's head to production, and everything that gets lost along the way.

I have spent much of my career on complex, multi-stakeholder platforms where the hard problems are rarely technical. They are about alignment, context and decision-making at scale. That experience shapes how I approach discovery, backlog design and go-live planning, with a strong bias toward shipping and learning from real users over perfecting things in lower environments.

Skills:

Product and delivery: product discovery, user journey mapping, roadmap planning, backlog prioritization (RICE, value vs effort), user story design, requirements engineering and go-live planning for enterprise programs

Ways of working: stakeholder management, cross-functional facilitation, sprint planning and estimation, UAT and release readiness

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Miro, Figma, Balsamiq, SQL/PostgreSQL and Power BI

Domains: insurance, healthcare SaaS and enterprise platforms

AI-assisted delivery: prompt engineering, custom agents and skills, MCP-based tooling and AI-augmented BA/PM workflows