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Joe Lan

Principal at Amazon Web Services (AWS) | Go-to-Market Strategy - Migrations, Modernization and Agentic AI

Joe leads go-to-market strategy for AWS Transform, AWS's agentic AI-powered migration and modernization platform, within AWS's Partner organization. He owns the strategy to drive adoption of AWS Transform across AWS's global partner ecosystem, a board-level priority for the business. Earlier at AWS, he incubated and scaled repeatable cloud migration sales motions that generated hundreds of millions of dollars in new migrations.

 

Before AWS, Joe led eCommerce strategy at Samsung Electronics, where he launched a consumer financing capability for Samsung.com and improved the company's trade-in program. He began his career in management consulting, focused on growth, go-to-market and pricing strategy, and brings a finance background spanning valuations, M&A and investment analysis.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.