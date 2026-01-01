Joe Lan Principal at Amazon Web Services (AWS) | Go-to-Market Strategy - Migrations, Modernization and Agentic AI

Joe leads go-to-market strategy for AWS Transform, AWS's agentic AI-powered migration and modernization platform, within AWS's Partner organization. He owns the strategy to drive adoption of AWS Transform across AWS's global partner ecosystem, a board-level priority for the business. Earlier at AWS, he incubated and scaled repeatable cloud migration sales motions that generated hundreds of millions of dollars in new migrations.

Before AWS, Joe led eCommerce strategy at Samsung Electronics, where he launched a consumer financing capability for Samsung.com and improved the company's trade-in program. He began his career in management consulting, focused on growth, go-to-market and pricing strategy, and brings a finance background spanning valuations, M&A and investment analysis.