Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Jeen Su, Thoughtworks

Jeen Su

Designer

I'm a Toronto-based designer at Thoughtworks, endlessly curious about what happens when AI meets design. I have a soft spot for design systems and believe design decisions should be structured, queryable, and alive, not buried in Figma files collecting digital dust.

 

I learn by building, experimenting, and occasionally breaking things along the way. My latest playground is jeensdesign.com, where I explore ideas, experiment with AI-powered design systems, and share what I learn along the way.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.