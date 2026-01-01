Jeen Su Designer

I'm a Toronto-based designer at Thoughtworks, endlessly curious about what happens when AI meets design. I have a soft spot for design systems and believe design decisions should be structured, queryable, and alive, not buried in Figma files collecting digital dust.

I learn by building, experimenting, and occasionally breaking things along the way. My latest playground is jeensdesign.com, where I explore ideas, experiment with AI-powered design systems, and share what I learn along the way.