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Jaya Simha Reddy Nandyala

Senior Consultant | Full Stack Engineer

I'm a Senior Consultant at Thoughtworks with over 7.5 years of enterprise software experience building scalable web applications, serverless backends and cloud-native solutions. With deep expertise across modern technology stacks including React, Next.js, Java Spring Boot, Node JS and Python FastAPI, I have successfully architected and delivered robust platforms for enterprise clients across cloud environments like AWS and Azure.

 

A strong advocate for test-driven development (TDD) and extreme programming (XP), I seamlessly bridge complex business requirements with high-quality, production-ready engineering. Currently, I'm pioneering AI-first software delivery practices by building enterprise AI hub platforms, leveraging autonomous AI agents to accelerate dev-assisted workflows and designing robust harness engineering setups for spec-driven development.

 

Whether working on high-performance data persistence or comprehensive E2E testing strategies, I focus on delivering resilient, value-driven solutions.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.