Jaya Simha Reddy Nandyala Senior Consultant | Full Stack Engineer

I'm a Senior Consultant at Thoughtworks with over 7.5 years of enterprise software experience building scalable web applications, serverless backends and cloud-native solutions. With deep expertise across modern technology stacks including React, Next.js, Java Spring Boot, Node JS and Python FastAPI, I have successfully architected and delivered robust platforms for enterprise clients across cloud environments like AWS and Azure.



A strong advocate for test-driven development (TDD) and extreme programming (XP), I seamlessly bridge complex business requirements with high-quality, production-ready engineering. Currently, I'm pioneering AI-first software delivery practices by building enterprise AI hub platforms, leveraging autonomous AI agents to accelerate dev-assisted workflows and designing robust harness engineering setups for spec-driven development.

Whether working on high-performance data persistence or comprehensive E2E testing strategies, I focus on delivering resilient, value-driven solutions.