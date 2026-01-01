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James Clive Matthews

James Clive-Matthews

Global Head of PR, Editorial and Content Operations
Pronouns: He / Him

James has spent more than 20 years leading editorial, content strategy and communications for global organizations.

 

A former journalist and winner of the European Parliament Prize for Journalism, he's held senior roles at Microsoft, PwC and WPP, working with clients including EY, HSBC and Intel. At Microsoft, he oversaw editorial operations spanning 55 markets and 27 languages.

 

At Thoughtworks, he aims to build on the company's long tradition of challenging conventional wisdom and sharing original ideas, drawing on his journalism background to encourage research, discussions and debates that challenge assumptions, inspire better ideas and bring cutting edge technical rigor and business insight to the company's content.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.