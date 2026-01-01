James Clive-Matthews Global Head of PR, Editorial and Content Operations

James has spent more than 20 years leading editorial, content strategy and communications for global organizations.

A former journalist and winner of the European Parliament Prize for Journalism, he's held senior roles at Microsoft, PwC and WPP, working with clients including EY, HSBC and Intel. At Microsoft, he oversaw editorial operations spanning 55 markets and 27 languages.

At Thoughtworks, he aims to build on the company's long tradition of challenging conventional wisdom and sharing original ideas, drawing on his journalism background to encourage research, discussions and debates that challenge assumptions, inspire better ideas and bring cutting edge technical rigor and business insight to the company's content.