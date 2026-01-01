Jade Forsberg Principal Data & AI Strategist

Jade is a Principal Data & AI Strategist and leads Thoughtworks’ Data & AI Modernization practice in APAC. Over eight years across the UK, Singapore and Australia, she has transformed how both global and local enterprises scale and monetize their data assets. With deep experience in Data Mesh and Data Products, Jade builds AI-ready data foundations that turn complex data into actionable insights. Her leadership drove a 95% boost in commercial campaign effectiveness for a large UK client and earned top industry honours, including a DataIQ Award. Jade cuts through AI hype to deliver what matters most: actionable data strategies that build lasting returns.