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Esther Butcher

Esther Butcher

Experience Designer
Alumni

Esther is a decisive designer who values creating things quickly to learn and inform the direction of the products and services she creates. She creates elegantly simple solutions powered by her strong analytical skills, foundations in visual design and deep curiosity about human behaviour.

On teams she enjoys finding new ways to bridge the gap between design and development. She can be found pairing with developers, committing code and tweaking interactions to ensure a seamless customer experience is delivered into the hands of customers.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.