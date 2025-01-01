Esther Butcher Experience Designer

Esther is a decisive designer who values creating things quickly to learn and inform the direction of the products and services she creates. She creates elegantly simple solutions powered by her strong analytical skills, foundations in visual design and deep curiosity about human behaviour.



On teams she enjoys finding new ways to bridge the gap between design and development. She can be found pairing with developers, committing code and tweaking interactions to ensure a seamless customer experience is delivered into the hands of customers.