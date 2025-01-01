Duncan Stephens Delivery and Advisory Principal for BFSI and Fintech, Australia

As the Delivery and Advisory Principal for BFSI and Fintech, Duncan supports financial sector clients - both large and small - as they embark on digital transformation and other strategically important engagements. Drawing on his experience across financial, telco, travel and other sectors, Duncan supports client leaders in ensuring their initiatives are delivering business value.

Duncan began his career in software delivery and later moved into product management and pre-sales in the telecommunications sector. He joined Thoughtworks in 2014 and has since specialised in business agility in the financial sector. He is passionate about reducing organisational friction and associated waste for Thoughtworks' clients.