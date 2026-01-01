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Dmitriy Shelukhin

Global Head of Partner Engagement

Dmitriy Shelukhin is Global Head of Partner Engagement at Thoughtworks, where he sets the strategy for how Thoughtworks collaborates with its partner ecosystem, which ranges from the major hyperscalers to technology, advisory and boutique partners. He leads the teams responsible for partner enablement, partner engineering and partner operations.

 

Dmitriy is accountable for the full return on Thoughtworks’ partner relationships: that the benefits partners offer are put to work, that joint pipeline is created and converted into revenue, and that Thoughtworks’ people, materials and systems are equipped to engage partners at scale. He also owns the governance of partner data, which underpins every decision in the function.

 

Dmitriy brings nearly twenty years of experience across enterprise technology, cloud and partner ecosystems, paired with the technical fluency to engage credibly with engineers as well as executives. He connects a client’s business challenge to the right technology and the right partners, and turns the combined strength of those partnerships into outcomes that neither side could reach alone.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.