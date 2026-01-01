Dmitriy Shelukhin Global Head of Partner Engagement

Dmitriy Shelukhin is Global Head of Partner Engagement at Thoughtworks, where he sets the strategy for how Thoughtworks collaborates with its partner ecosystem, which ranges from the major hyperscalers to technology, advisory and boutique partners. He leads the teams responsible for partner enablement, partner engineering and partner operations.

Dmitriy is accountable for the full return on Thoughtworks’ partner relationships: that the benefits partners offer are put to work, that joint pipeline is created and converted into revenue, and that Thoughtworks’ people, materials and systems are equipped to engage partners at scale. He also owns the governance of partner data, which underpins every decision in the function.

Dmitriy brings nearly twenty years of experience across enterprise technology, cloud and partner ecosystems, paired with the technical fluency to engage credibly with engineers as well as executives. He connects a client’s business challenge to the right technology and the right partners, and turns the combined strength of those partnerships into outcomes that neither side could reach alone.