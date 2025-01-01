Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Declan Hart
Alumni

Declan Hart

Software development consultant

I'm a Software Developer with a keen interest in emerging technologies and mobile development.

 

My passion is changing society, proving that there is NO disability in this world that we live, only different abilities! I love to educate and talk about different abilities, what it means to be labelled 'disabled' and how society can be more inclusive for people of all abilities.

 

One of the best parts of my role is having the opportunity to face interesting challenges, then work to find a suitable solution whilst collaborating with a group of amazing people.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.