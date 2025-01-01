Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Alumni

David Howell

Portfolio Director

David leads the Public Sector Portfolio at ThoughtWorks which is focused on putting people at the heart of modern digital public services. With over twenty years of business and technology consulting experience, he helps executive teams move from vision and strategy to delivering the change required in order to deliver the modernisation of public services. This involves  changing ways of working through adoption of user centred agile software delivery and the adoption of emerging innovative technologies.

