Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Insights Back
Cyndi Mitchell
Alumni

Cyndi Mitchell

Managing Director

Cyndi is the Managing Director of Thoughtworks Studios where she has general management responsibility for global strategy, sales, marketing, business development, product engineering and customer success.

 

Cyndi is passionate about the potential for software to have a strategic impact on most organizations. She helps business and technology leaders around the world develop cultures and organizational practices that increase responsiveness and create competitive advantage through software.

 

Since she joined Thoughtworks in 2002, Cyndi has served the company in a variety of roles including development, consulting and general management. Prior to leading Thoughtworks Studios, Cyndi was Managing Director of Thoughtworks UK. Cyndi has also served as a Senior Architect with Sun Microsystems in New York, Chicago, and London. She started her career with Andersen Consulting in Chicago.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.