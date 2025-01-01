Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Insights Back
Chris Moore

Chris Moore

 

Media, Publishing & Entertainment Domain Lead

 

I bring over 30 years of experience dedicated to driving technology-driven transformation in the Tech industry. As a seasoned transformation consultant, I collaborate with C-level business leaders in the Media, Publishing, and Entertainment industries, providing strategic advice and guidance to help them achieve their digital ambitions. A natural design and systems thinker, I thrive at the intersection of technology, culture, and change within complex organizations. 

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.