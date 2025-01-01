Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Insights Back
Chris Moore

Chris Moore

 

Media, Publishing & Entertainment Domain Lead

 

I bring over 30 years of experience dedicated to driving technology-driven transformation in the Tech industry. As a seasoned transformation consultant, I collaborate with C-level business leaders in the Media, Publishing, and Entertainment industries, providing strategic advice and guidance to help them achieve their digital ambitions. A natural design and systems thinker, I thrive at the intersection of technology, culture, and change within complex organizations. 

 