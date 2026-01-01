Chris Kramer Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence

Chris Kramer is an AI practice leader with 15 years of hands-on experience in machine learning and data architecture, specializing in agentic systems, harness engineering and AI governance.

He leads Thoughtworks' Americas Applied AI/ML practice, connecting multi-agent architecture to enterprise-scale deployment. A Google Developer Expert and Insight250 honoree, he holds an M.S. in computer science (AI) from the University of Denver and was a technical editor for O'Reilly's Fundamentals of Software Engineering.