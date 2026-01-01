Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back

Chris Kramer

Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence

Chris Kramer is an AI practice leader with 15 years of hands-on experience in machine learning and data architecture, specializing in agentic systems, harness engineering and AI governance.

 

He leads Thoughtworks' Americas Applied AI/ML practice, connecting multi-agent architecture to enterprise-scale deployment. A Google Developer Expert and Insight250 honoree, he holds an M.S. in computer science (AI) from the University of Denver and was a technical editor for O'Reilly's Fundamentals of Software Engineering.