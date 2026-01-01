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Camila Oliveira, Thoughtworks

Camila Oliveira

Full-stack developer and consultant

I'm a full-stack software developer and consultant at Thoughtworks, working on the design and evolution of scalable systems and the implementation of modern, AI-assisted software engineering workflows, translating business needs into modular, resilient and value-driven architectures.

 

Currently, my work focuses on the hands-on application of spec-driven development (SDD) and context engineering, establishing operational guardrails, reusable frameworks and agentic tooling to enable multidisciplinary team autonomy. I was awarded second place in the LATAM Global AI/works Hackathon with Heimdall, a solution focused on governance, security and gateway architectures for AI ecosystems.

 

Beyond direct implementation, I actively dedicate myself to cultivating people and sharing engineering best practices, authoring onboarding guides to accelerate incoming developers and facilitating technical alignment and unblocking rituals. I'm based in Recife, Brazil and the mother of two cats and enthusiastic about the intersection of logic, science and transformative social impact. 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.