Camila Oliveira Full-stack developer and consultant

I'm a full-stack software developer and consultant at Thoughtworks, working on the design and evolution of scalable systems and the implementation of modern, AI-assisted software engineering workflows, translating business needs into modular, resilient and value-driven architectures.

Currently, my work focuses on the hands-on application of spec-driven development (SDD) and context engineering, establishing operational guardrails, reusable frameworks and agentic tooling to enable multidisciplinary team autonomy. I was awarded second place in the LATAM Global AI/works Hackathon with Heimdall, a solution focused on governance, security and gateway architectures for AI ecosystems.

Beyond direct implementation, I actively dedicate myself to cultivating people and sharing engineering best practices, authoring onboarding guides to accelerate incoming developers and facilitating technical alignment and unblocking rituals. I'm based in Recife, Brazil and the mother of two cats and enthusiastic about the intersection of logic, science and transformative social impact.