Cameron Casher

Senior Software Engineer & Clean Tech Strategist

I work as a Software Engineer and a Clean Tech Strategist in Thoughtworks North America. I have five-plus years of experience in the software industry and also have an eductional background in business.

 

I have worked with clients ranging across verticals including retail, insurance, and manufacturing, giving me insights into common challenges faced by various industries and domains.

 

I am experienced in working with cloud technologies and microservices, focused on building solutions to meet client needs while using sustainability best practices. I am passionate about working with open-source solutions and volunteering my time to contribute to green software and web sustainability initiatives focused on climate action. I believe that by using GreenOps principles, organizations can effect cultural change to work towards continual carbon efficiency and sustainable transformations.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.