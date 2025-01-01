Brain Leke Developer and Technology Advisory Board Member

Alumni

I work predominantly as a software developer at Thoughtworks when I am not wearing other hats such as P2 Lead for Pan Africa or CapDev Champion for the Thoughtworks Johannesburg office. I also represent Thoughtworks Pan Africa in the Technology Advisory Board. After having completed a PhD in Engineering with emphasis on Computational Intelligence, I spent time trolling the earth for a purpose until I found Thoughtworks, giving me the possibility to write software that changed lives and be involved in the Pan-African software renaissance.

